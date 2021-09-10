© 2021 WFAE
Nation & World
9/11
Remembering 9/11 — 20 Years Later
The terrorist attacks of 9/11 happened in 2001. Twenty years later, we remember what happened on that day and how life has changed since then.

WFAE Wants To Know: What Are Your Memories Of 9/11? How Has Your Life Changed In The 20 Years Since The Terrorist Attacks?

WFAE | By WFAE
Published September 10, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT
9/11 memorial
Matteo Catanese
/
Unsplash
Lights shine from where the Twin Towers once stood in New York City.

Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Life as we knew it then was changed forever.

WFAE wants to know what you remember from that day and how your life has changed in the 20 years since the attacks.

Share your response below, and see what others remember about that day.

