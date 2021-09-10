-
No boarding pass or ID was needed to go to the gate, and 4-inch-blade knives were allowed aboard planes. Now we take off shoes, can't have liquids over 3.4 oz and go through high-tech body scanners.
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the coordinated terrorist attacks. There will be a remembrance in Cornelius, and Peter Blaich will be there. He retired from the New York City Fire Department after more than two decades of service.
In 2001, as the nation mourned those killed on 9/11, the government tried to find its footing to prevent more terrorist attacks. In the 20 years since, the nature of those threats has evolved.
Students today have no memory of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, so this year's anniversary poses unique challenges for educators and caregivers trying to explain what happened and why.
In the weeks leading up to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, NPR set up a phone booth in New York City and invited people to leave voicemails for someone they lost that day. Here's what they had to say.
These books provide a detailed accounting of events that have defined the U.S. role in the world in the first part of the 21st century. None makes for cheery reading, but all offer sobering lessons.