© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering 9/11 — 20 Years Later

9/11
Jesse Mills
/
Unsplash

Remembering 9/11 — 20 Years Later

The terrorist attacks of 9/11 happened in 2001. Twenty years later, we remember what happened on that day and how life has changed since then.