OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

All right, let's welcome our next two contestants, Jamie Fried and Tom Kelso.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Hi, Tom Kelso.

TOM KELSO: Hello, Ophira.

EISENBERG: Do you have some experience in the theatre, being onstage in the past?

KELSO: Quite a bit. I've done shows in Louisiana, here in New York, Chicago, Baltimore.

EISENBERG: As an actor or...

KELSO: Both as an actor and backstage.

EISENBERG: Oh really? Okay, any theatrical experience situation that particularly comes to mind that you'd like to share?

KELSO: I was the first person to appear onstage in American doing a Vaclav Havel play.

EISENBERG: Whoa.

KELSO: Thank you.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: And hello, Jamie Fried.

JAMIE FRIED: I can't follow that, I haven't really done anything yet.

(LAUGHTER)

KELSO: Give her time, give her time.

EISENBERG: Give her time, right. Have you ever been on a game show before?

FRIED: Not really. I was on "Millionaire Dollar Password" but not really. Like, when they were building the show and figuring it all out. So I got to go on the sound stage with Regis and stuff, but like there was no real money involved or any - like this, you know.

(LAUGHTER)

FRIED: I'm just kidding, there's a lot at stake here.

EISENBERG: No, no, no there is, there is, your reputation, all kinds of things.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: No, of course. Okay, so you helped develop a show.

FRIED: I was just - I was a bartender and I had nothing to do during the day, so my friend said, they give you 50 bucks to come fake play a game show and it was - and so I did.

EISENBERG: I love your life, Jamie; I'm gonna say that right off.

FRIED: Oh, thank you.

EISENBERG: And you just finished nursing school?

FRIED: Yes, I did.

EISENBERG: All right.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: You may be able to use these skills in our next game. Let's first welcome back our puzzle expert, Art Chung.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: And this is a game that we call On With Their Heads.

ART CHUNG: That's right Ophira. I'm gonna give you a word and a letter and you're going to anagram them together to make another word. Now, the catch is that that word, put in front of the word "head," will form a familiar word or phrase. For example, if I gave you the word "rev," plus the letter "O," you would mix all the letters up and you would get over, or overhead.

JONATHAN COULTON: Art, the rules to this game are so complicated that it makes me afraid and a little bit angry.

(LAUGHTER)

CHUNG: I'm sorry, Jonathan. This is over your head.

COULTON: It is over my - absolutely over my head.

(LAUGHTER)

CHUNG: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

CHUNG: I'm just reading the lines, I don't know.

(LAUGHTER)

CHUNG: Remember, you're anagramming the letters we give you to form a word that precedes the word head. And here's a tip, the letter we give you is always the first letter of the new word. So ring in when you know the answer. Eon plus the letter b, eon.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Jamie?

FRIED: Bonehead.

CHUNG: Bonehead is correct, yes.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Sat, plus the letter m.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Tom?

KELSO: Masthead.

CHUNG: Masthead is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

FRIED: Whatever.

CHUNG: Ink plus the letter s.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Tom?

FRIED: Oh.

KELSO: Kinshead.

FRIED: Skinhead, skinhead, skinhead, skinhead.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: That's right Jamie, skinhead.

FRIED: Sorry.

CHUNG: You got very excited for that.

EISENBERG: Jamie, yeah, Jamie's got some good agility too in this game.

(LAUGHTER)

COULTON: I've never heard anyone chant the word skinhead with such alacrity.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Right, makes you want to join, makes you want to join.

CHUNG: The next word is late, plus the letter m.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Jamie?

FRIED: Metalhead.

CHUNG: Metalhead is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

FRIED: They're nicer than skinhead.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Every answer tells a story, doesn't it Jamie?

(LAUGHTER)

CHUNG: Okay. This one is a proper noun. Domain plus d.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Tom?

KELSO: Diamondhead.

CHUNG: That is correct, Diamondhead.

EISENBERG: Yes.

(APPLAUSE)

FRIED: Whoa.

EISENBERG: Yeah, that's a hard one.

COULTON: All right so...

FRIED: I was nowhere near that.

COULTON: So I guess I'm the idiot. This game is too easy, obviously.

CHUNG: I think it's a little easy for them, they're much better than you. So...

EISENBERG: I don't see that anywhere in the script.

(LAUGHTER)

CHUNG: All right, let's change the rules up a bit. The answer words are now going to follow the word head in familiar phrases, like headstrong. So, all the answers from now on will begin with the word head. Okay?

FRIED: Okay.

CHUNG: Din, plus the letter w.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Tom?

KELSO: Headwind.

CHUNG: Headwind is correct. Nice.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Same plus the letter g.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

FRIED: Oh maybe he forgot, can I go?

(LAUGHTER)

KELSO: Head games.

CHUNG: Those are head games, yes.

FRIED: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

KELSO: Thanks for the clue.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Tom is our winner. Jamie, you were an unbelievable contestant, I would have you onstage all the time. How about a hand for Jamie, being tons of fun? Congratulations Tom, you'll be moving onto our final Ask Me One More at the end of the show. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.