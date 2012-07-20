OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

All right. Art Chung is back with us as well.

ART CHUNG: Hey Ophira.

EISENBERG: And it is time...

EISENBERG: ...everyone, for what we've all been waiting for. It's our Ask Me One More final round. This final elimination round will determine this week's ASK ME ANOTHER champion. So we're going to bring back the winners from all of our previous rounds. From Two Tickets to Parodies, we have Matt Carman.

EISENBERG: From Sublime Rhymes, James Bronzan.

EISENBERG: From Product Placement, Rachel Wilson...

EISENBERG: ...and from Give Us The Bird, Amit Kooner.

EISENBERG: So this game is called Electric Boogaloo, is that right, Art?

CHUNG: That's correct.

EISENBERG: What? I - I'm scared. What does that mean?

CHUNG: Well, some of us are old enough to remember the 1984 breakdancing movie "Breakin" and it's oddly-named sequel "Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo."

CHUNG: As you may know, in "Breakin 2," Kelly, Ozone, and Turbo stop an evil developer from bulldozing the local community center through the power of breakdancing.

EISENBERG: Yeah, because breakdancing can do anything.

CHUNG: Anything can be stopped...

EISENBERG: It can.

CHUNG: ...through breakdancing. So, contestants, this game is about movie sequels. We're going to give you the subtitle of a movie and you tell us the film series that used it. So, for example, if I said "Freddy's Revenge," you would say "Nightmare on Elm Street." Easy.

OK. We're going to play this spelling bee style, so one wrong answer and you're out. You only have a few seconds to answer. The last person standing in this week's grand prize winner. OK? Here we go. Matt, "Attack of the Clones."

MATT CARMAN: That would be "Star Wars."

CHUNG: Correct.

CHUNG: James, "The Fellowship of the Ring."

JAMES BRONZAN: That would be "The Lord of the Rings."

CHUNG: "Lord of the Rings" is correct.

CHUNG: Rachel, "The Spy Who Shagged Me."

RACHEL WILSON: "Austin Powers."

CHUNG: Correct.

CHUNG: Amit, "The Wrath of Khan."

AMIT KOONER: "Star Trek."

CHUNG: "Star Trek," yes.

CHUNG: We're back to Matt. "Dead Man's Chest."

CARMAN: That'd be "Pirates of the Caribbean."

CHUNG: That's correct.

CHUNG: James, "Pig in the City."

(LAUGHTER)

BRONZAN: "Babe"?

CHUNG: "Babe," yes.

CHUNG: Rachel, "Red, White and Blonde."

WILSON: "Legally Blonde."

CHUNG: Correct.

CHUNG: Amit, "European Gigolo."

KOONER: "Deuce Bigalow"?

CHUNG: Correct.

CHUNG: Matt, "Back in the Habit."

CARMAN: "Sister Act."

CHUNG: Correct.

CHUNG: James, "Tokyo Drift."

CHUNG: Quizzical look.

BRONZAN: I'm going go with... "The Seismologist Who Loved Me."

CHUNG: No. Rachel, do you know? "Tokyo Drift"?

Two seconds.

WILSON: Yeah, no, I don't.

CHUNG: OK. Amit, do you know?

KOONER: "The Fast and the Furious"?

CHUNG: That's correct.

CHUNG: We're down to Matt and Amit. Matt, "When Nature Calls."

CARMAN: "Ace Ventura."

CHUNG: Correct.

CHUNG: Amit, "Lost in New York."

KOONER: "Home Alone"?

CHUNG: Yes.

CHUNG: Matt, "Citizens on Patrol."

CARMAN: "Police Academy."

CHUNG: "Police Academy 4."

CARMAN: I knew that one.

CHUNG: Amit, "Golden Receiver."

KOONER: "Air Bud"?

CHUNG: Yes!

CHUNG: Did you guys used to work at a video store or something?

CHUNG: Matt, "The Legend of Curly's Gold."

CARMAN: "City Slickers."

CHUNG: Yes.

CHUNG: Amit, "The Edge of Reason."

CHUNG: Five seconds.

KOONER: Oh, man.

CHUNG: I'm sorry, we're out of time.

KOONER: I don't know. I don't know.

CHUNG: Matt, if you know this, you'll be the grand prize winner.

CARMAN: Well, it's based on a v. v. good book. It's "Bridget Jones' Diary."

CHUNG: Yes!

EISENBERG: Yes!

EISENBERG: Matt...

EISENBERG: ...you're today's big winner.

EISENBERG: And you get our grand prize. Not only do you get this NPR tote bag, but you also get...

EISENBERG: ...you also get Will Shortz as your personal crossword puzzle hinter. He will give you his phone number and, on the day that you are doing the crossword, you can call him and get up to three hints.

EISENBERG: I know. That is amazing. Congratulations.

EISENBERG: Well, that's all she wrote. Literally, my script is blank, which means the hour is over. But it does not have to end here. You can find us and a bunch of clues we didn't get to. Just search for us on Facebook and Twitter. NPR, ASK ME ANOTHER.

EISENBERG: ASK ME ANOTHER puzzle tsars have been Art Chung...

EISENBERG: ...and Greg Pliska.

EISENBERG: The man behind the music is Jonathan Coulton.

EISENBERG: Additional puzzle writing contributed by Will Hines...

EISENBERG: ...Dan Schofield...

EISENBERG: ...and Noah Tarnow.

EISENBERG: Our audio engineer is Paul Ruest.

EISENBERG: Our house sound engineer is David Hurtgen.

EISENBERG: With production help from Eleanor Kagan...

EISENBERG: ...James Ramsey...

EISENBERG: ...Suraya Mohamed...

EISENBERG: ... Kerry Thompson...

EISENBERG: ... and Zach Mellert.

EISENBERG: ASK ME ANOTHER supervising producer is Jesse Baker.

EISENBERG: Our executive producer is Eric Nuzum.

EISENBERG: We'd like to thank The Bell House here in Brooklyn, New York.

EISENBERG: I'm Her Ripe Begonias...

EISENBERG: ...and this was ASK ME ANOTHER from NPR.

