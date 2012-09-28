Pop Culture Happy Hour: The State Of Television And The Tweed Set Listen • 44:36

We taped this week on Monday, the day after Stephen and I live-slogged (tm Glen Weldon) the Emmy Awards. So naturally, we spend some time talking about the night's big winners, Homelandand Modern Family. Specifically, we discuss just how dominant Modern Family has gotten and whether that's at all fair, and what a big role it played in creating a night that seemed to offer no surprises. We have nothing but nice things to say about Tom Bergeron, though, right up to his moment of greatness.

We also talk about Jimmy Kimmel's hosting, and more generally, how much a host should be talking about himself and how much he should be talking about other famous people, as well as how disdainful it's appropriate to be of an awards show of which you are, after all, the host.

Our other big topic this week is professors and teachers in pop culture. You can assume that the usual suspects from The Simpsons and Buffy will show up, but if you thought Trey couldn't find the Shakespeare angle, you are sorely mistaken. And yes, we will address the matter of Dead Poets Society.

And then finally, we'll talk about what's making us happy this week. Glen is being made happy by the cover of his book (have you seen Glen's Tumblr?), as well as an interview with Emma Thompson. Trey is being made happy by an existing show and a worthwhile Hall Of Fame induction, Stephen is being made happy by the return of a musician he loves, and I am being made happy by a fine book about film and the return of Emmitt Smith, who really can dance.

