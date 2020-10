Randy Sprecher came to Milwaukee years ago to make beer for one of the big breweries. But he didn't like the beer he was making so he founded his own brewery ... and now, his friends keep showing up at his door all the time with lame excuses.

We've invited Sprecher to answer three questions about Carrie Nation, the famously violent prohibitionist.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.