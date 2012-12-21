Actor And Comedian Fred Armisen Plays Not My Job

Fred Armisen is a cast member on Saturday Night Live, a star and writer of Portlandia on IFC, a former drummer in a bunch of punk rock bands, and for a while, the world's preeminent Barack Obama imitator.

We've invited him to play a game called "I regret regretting that I regretted the error." Three questions about journalism's best retractions of the year, inspired by the Poynter Institute's list of " The best (and worst) media errors and corrections of 2012."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.