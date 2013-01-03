© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Well-Versed: Five Poets With Punch

By Kevin Young
Published January 3, 2013 at 7:00 AM EST
Nishant Choksi

Looking over this past year, it may help to think of this list less as a "best of" than a shoutout to five poets whose work you may know — or should if you don't. All these recent books seem to me deeply personal, but not simply so — they manage to make metaphor from what happened, which is after all one of the poet's chief jobs. Here are five books of transformation, channeling love, loss, history and language.

Kevin Young
