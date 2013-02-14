Al Gore Plays Not My Job

Since Al Gore's term as the 45th vice president of the United States ended in 2001, he has starred in an Oscar-winning documentary, won a Grammy Award and received the Nobel Peace Prize. But obviously he won't be satisfied until he wins the NPR news quiz, so we've invited him to play a game called "Maybe you can beat Bill Clinton at this."

Back in 2011, Clinton appeared on Wait Wait and correctly answered three questions about the My Little Pony children's TV show. We're going to ask Gore three questions about actual little ponies.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.