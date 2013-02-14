Morning Shots: On Valentine's Day, It's Just Kisses, Kisses And More Kisses

Your killer Valentine's Day read: The A.V. Club ran a lovely, smart interview yesterday with Aziz Ansari about love and dating. Depressing, in a way, but not cynical at all. [ The A.V. Club]

If you think the highlight of Keanu Reeves' career was going to be the Speed line "There was no baby, it was full of cans!" (I admit there have been times when that's what I thought), you should check out his essay in The Guardiankeying off his documentary about the future of cinema. [ The Guardian]

Speaking of the future, I'm very glad that someone is keeping careful tabs on the progress of DC Comics films scheduled for the next, say, ten years, but I'm also glad it's not me. Not that I want Batman to be gone until 2019, as this piece predicts. [ /Film]

In other superhero news, unhappiness over the decision to put Orson Scott Card in charge of Superman continues to simmer. [ The Guardian]

Author Terry Deary, who writes the popular Horrible Histories series, said recently that libraries "give nothing back" to authors, amount to giving away product for free for no reason, and are obsolete in a time of compulsory free public education. He probably knew that wouldn't go over particularly well with other book people. [ The Telegraph]

It's Valentine's Day, and that means there's going to be a lot of this: Top 20 Kisses On Film. [ The Telegraph]

One way to keep tabs on the interesting phenomenon that is House Of Cards is to follow the hype as it gets completely ahead of itself: it is crazy early to suggest that HOC is going to do for Netflix what The Sopranosdid for HBO. [ Bloomberg]

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.