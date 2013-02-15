How To Make A Chinese New Year-Worthy Potsticker

6 of 7 — Crinkled on one side, flat on the other, the dumplings are boiled for about 5 minutes until they float, then transferred, flat side down, into a pan of sizzling hot peanut oil. Only one side of the dumpling is fried, and briefly! They may be called potstickers, but that's the last thing you actually want them to do in your pan.

Crinkled on one side, flat on the other, the dumplings are boiled for about 5 minutes until they float, then transferred, flat side down, into a pan of sizzling hot peanut oil. Only one side of the dumpling is fried, and briefly! They may be called potstickers, but that's the last thing you actually want them to do in your pan.