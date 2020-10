TV shows are sometimes based on popular films, and while some are successful ( Buffy The Vampire Slayer) others...not so much ( Spaceballs: The Animated Series). Host Ophira Eisenberg has a few of her own ideas in this game, where players must "adapt" movie titles into shorter series versions by removing a letter to form a new, more succinct title.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.