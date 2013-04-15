Real TV Listings: In Which People Play Musical Chairs On Television

Oh Sit! (The CW, 8:00 p.m.): When the CW first announced that it was going to have a show called Oh Sit!, which would basically be a game of musical chairs with a punny scatological name, it seemed like it would be exciting in its sheer stupidity. But as it turns out, having seen the previews, it seems like it's really just ABC's Wipeout in disguise. I feel defrauded somehow, as if I was promised a wretchedness diamond and received a cubic zirconia.

I Killed My BFF (Bio, 9:00 p.m.): LOL? I'm not sure how I missed the fact that Bio has an entire television series about friendships that lead to murder, or the fact that they gave it a text-speak title that makes it seem like these are the most OMG murders ever, but here it is, tonight with a couple of episodes, including "West Texas BFFs." Just in case you hadn't hadn't thought about the letter "F" often enough while considering this particular offering.

Burger Land (Travel, 10:00 p.m.): I'm really only mentioning this so that I can tell you that according to my go-to source for TV listings information, , Travel's press release for this show used the phrase "self-proclaimed hamburger expert." Just when you think you have the world's best job, another one comes along.

House Hunters (HGTV, 10:00 p.m.): I have nothing to say about this episode of House Hunters, except that if you don't already watch House Hunters, you really must. It is a show that often seems to be about the wealth-building adventures of the worst people in the world, who sigh and moan over bathrooms with inadequate jets in the tub, perfectly gorgeous wood floors that are one shade off from theoretical perfection, and other non-catastrophes.

Texas Car Wars(Discovery, 10:00 p.m.): Believe it or not, this is a real show, not one of the ones we made up when we threw random reality-show words into a shredder.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.