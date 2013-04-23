Watch These Coachella Attendees Enthuse Over Made-Up Bands

Jimmy Kimmel Live ran this rather remarkable segment in which, as the show explained it, people walking into Coachella were asked about bands that do not, in fact, exist. Nevertheless, these particular folks had strong opinions about the great "energy" of The Chelsea Clintons, and the album DJ Cornmeal, which one guy claims he used to play all the time at his community radio show.

I can't vouch for this being real, and even if it is, it may well have taken many, many interactions to get these few that are worth airing. But I must admit: I hope it's real. It's one thing to give a noncommittal nod when something comes up that you don't know about, but it's another thing to claim you tooooootally played it in Canada.

