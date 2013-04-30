A Banana With Dreadlocks: A Study In Misery

If this guy actually lost his life savings playing "Tubs Of Fun," that's sad. And if the game was rigged, that's fraud! Also, I think that banana is offensive.

But I find it almost entirely impossible to believe this is actually a dude who carries this item around with him all the time, perched on top of a baby stroller. This comes from the local news in Boston, and it appears to be presented seriously, but it looks like a segment from a satirical news broadcast, no?

Either way, the lesson is clear: Your mother was right. If you spend almost $3000 playing Tubs Of Fun, you may wind up with only a banana with dreadlocks to show for it. Put that on your inspirational office poster.

