NPR Arts & Life

A Banana With Dreadlocks: A Study In Misery

By Linda Holmes
Published April 30, 2013 at 8:25 AM EDT

If this guy actually lost his life savings playing "Tubs Of Fun," that's sad. And if the game was rigged, that's fraud! Also, I think that banana is offensive.

But I find it almost entirely impossible to believe this is actually a dude who carries this item around with him all the time, perched on top of a baby stroller. This comes from the local news in Boston, and it appears to be presented seriously, but it looks like a segment from a satirical news broadcast, no?

Either way, the lesson is clear: Your mother was right. If you spend almost $3000 playing Tubs Of Fun, you may wind up with only a banana with dreadlocks to show for it. Put that on your inspirational office poster.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
