Check The Rhyme

OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

All right, now we're going to crown this week's grand champion. Let's bring back our winners from all of our previous games. From Street Smarts, we have Joe Di Dio.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: From a Purr-fect Game, we have Michael Haskell. From Sprechen Sie Deutsch, we have Alanna Miller. From Musical Weather Report, we have Jamie Kopf. And from Supermarket to the Stars, we have Helene Busby.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: I'm going to ask our puzzle guru Mary Tobler to take us out.

MARY TOBLER: My pleasure. This game is called Check your Rhyme. All the answers will be people or things with a self-rhyming name, meaning the person's first and last name rhyme or the words in the product or band name rhyme. All you have to do is give us the rhyme.

For example, if I said this actor is one half of the band Tenacious D, you'd say Jack Black. We're playing this spelling bee style, so one wrong answer and you're out. You'll only have a few seconds to give us an answer and the last person standing is our grand winner. Ready? Joe, it's E.T. the Extraterrestrial's favorite candy.

JOE DI DIO: Reese's Pieces.

TOBLER: Correct.

(APPLAUSE)

TOBLER: Michael, this former LA Lakers center has also tried a rap and movie career. Kazam.

MICHAEL HASKELL: Shaquille O'Neal.

TOBLER: Correct.

(APPLAUSE)

TOBLER: Alanna, this frozen dinner brand helps you keep off the pounds.

ALANNA MILLER: Lean Cuisine.

TOBLER: Correct.

(APPLAUSE)

TOBLER: Jamie, in 1975, this daredevil broke his pelvis trying to motorcycle jump over 13 double-decker buses.

JAMIE KOPF: Evel Knievel.

TOBLER: Correct.

(APPLAUSE)

TOBLER: Helene, this website that features streaming video of current TV shows and movies is named after the Chinese characters for gourd. She's thinking.

HELENE BUSBY CONTESTANT: Hulu.

TOBLER: Yes, Hulu.

(APPLAUSE)

TOBLER: Joe, one the Cosby show spin-off, "A Different World," he was known for his perfect math SAT scores and his flip-up glasses.

DIO: Dwayne Wayne.

TOBLER: Yes, Dwayne Wayne. Nice work.

(APPLAUSE)

TOBLER: Michael, come on feel the noise with this 1980s heavy metal band.

HASKELL: Quiet Riot.

TOBLER: Yes, Quiet Riot.

(APPLAUSE)

TOBLER: Alanna, this children's clothing company was named for the Wisconsin town it was founded in.

MILLER: Oshkosh B'gosh.

TOBLER: Yes. Good job, guys. Jamie, this actress starred in the 1933 version of "King Kong." She's thinking. She's shaking her head.

KOPF: I got nothing.

TOBLER: Nothing. Okay, hang on though. Helene, can you get it? This actress starred in the 1933 version of "King Kong."

CONTESTANT: Fay Wray.

TOBLER: Yes, that's correct.

(APPLAUSE)

TOBLER: Jamie, I'm sorry, you're out. Joe, before becoming a film composer, Danny Elfman was a member of this band.

DIO: Oingo Boingo.

TOBLER: Yes, Oingo Boingo.

(APPLAUSE)

TOBLER: Michael, on this popular website, you can resell your concert, sports or Broadway tickets to another buyer.

HASKELL: Stub Hub.

TOBLER: Yes, Stub Hub. Correct.

(APPLAUSE)

TOBLER: Alanna, this red haired "Happy Days" character worked his catch phrase "I still got it" into almost every episode.

MILLER: I never watched it.

TOBLER: Never watched it. Helene, this red-haired "Happy Days" character worked his catch phrase "I still got it" into almost every episode. A few more seconds.

CONTESTANT: Nope.

TOBLER: Nope. All right, goes to Joe then. Joe, this red-haired "Happy Days" character worked his catch phrase "I still got it" into almost every episode.

DIO: Ralph Malph.

TOBLER: Yes, Ralph Malph.

(APPLAUSE)

TOBLER: And thank you to Alanna and Helene, but I'm sorry, you're out. We're down to two contestants, Michael and Joe battling it out for the title of grand prize winner. Michael, this legendary southern rock band named themselves after their high school phys ed teacher.

HASKELL: Lynyrd Skynyrd.

TOBLER: Correct.

(APPLAUSE)

TOBLER: Joe, this stretchy candy has jokes for kids written on the inside of the wrapper.

DIO: Laffy Taffy.

TOBLER: Yes, correct.

(APPLAUSE)

TOBLER: Michael, he was the president of France from 1995 to 2007.

HASKELL: No. Never, not France, never France.

(LAUGHTER)

TOBLER: Joe, can you answer it correctly to become our grand prize winner?

DIO: Jacques Chirac.

TOBLER: Correct, Jacques Chirac.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Congratulations, Joe. You're an ASK ME ANOTHER big winner, and your prize is not only a piece of A.J. Jacobs' beard.

DIO: Thank God.

EISENBERG: From his year of living biblically, but you also get a fancy shaving kit so it will never happen to you.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: And a couple signed books of his. So congratulations, Joe.

DIO: Thank you very much.

(APPLAUSE)