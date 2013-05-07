These Dogs, Cats And Robots Have A Few 'Tiny Confessions'

Let me tell you a quick story from NPR's move from our old headquarters to our new one.

When I was emptying out my old desk and workspace, in addition to all the shoes under my desk and an alarming number of vessels designed to keep coffee warm, I had quite a lot of books lying around. Some were upcoming books, most were old books, and a few were books I neither had any use for nor could bear to get rid of. One of the tests I applied was that if I picked up a book and the first page I opened to made me laugh, it survived.

Tiny Confessions survived.

It's a little book out today from Christopher Rozzi, just prints from his site of the same name. There are candidly zillions of books like this a year, little gags and jokes and silly ideas that somebody had, and it takes quite a lot to elevate them to the point where the book is well worth picking up or giving somebody as a gift. But now and then, there's one that's really pretty great, and that's how this one struck me.

There's not a lot to this concept; it's just paintings of cats and dogs, mostly, with the occasional robot or conch shell thrown in. And then there's a confession. They look like this.

/ Penguin

/ Penguin

Some are more hilarious (a cat who proclaims, "I could literally spend an entire day just pushing your phone off a table"); some are more sweet (a dog who says, "I absolutely adore you; all others are on notice"). But they're all really clever, and the is worth checking out.

