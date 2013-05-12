© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

This One Is For You, Ma

By Will Shortz
Published May 12, 2013 at 5:34 AM EDT

On-air challenge:You are given two words starting with M-A. The answer is a third word that can follow the first one and precede the second one, in each case to complete a compound word or a familiar two-word phrase.

Last week's challenge:Name a famous performer whose last name has six letters. Move the first three letters to the end — without otherwise changing the order of the letters — and add one more letter at the end. The result, in seven letters, will name a place where this person famously performed. Who is it, and what's the place?

Answer: Maria Callas, La Scala

Winner: Dena Sanford, Harrison, Neb.

Next week's challenge from l istener Al Gori of Cozy Lake, N.J.:

Name a famous American man, first and last names. Change the first letter of his first name from T to H. The result will sound like a term for an attractive person. Who is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern.

