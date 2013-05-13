Watch The First Trailer For ABC's 'Avengers' Follow-Up

© 2020 WFAE
Over the weekend, ABC posted a trailer for Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., its fall show (time slot and premiere date to come) that jumps off from Marvel's Avengers universe, as seen in all kinds of movies that have made all kinds of money.

The series, created by Avengers director and TV veteran Joss Whedon, focuses on Coulson (Clark Gregg), who is apparently doing a lot better than he might have been last time you saw him, by whatever good fortune. Now, he's starring in the show with the most typing-unfriendly title since CBS tried to make us type all those symbols before the words "My Dad Says."

As you'll see, they don't want you to miss the connection to Marvel, since the screen says "Marvel" at the beginning and 10 seconds later says "Marvel's 'The Avengers' — Marvel."

So in order to make the largest number of friends, you should refer to it as "that Batman show," is what I'm saying. (Not really.)

