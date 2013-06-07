Pop Culture Happy Hour: Funny Moms And Funny Pages Listen • 44:09

This week's show pauses to appreciate the truly awesome Jean Stapleton, who recently died at 90 years old. We recall her work as Edith Bunker and connect her to many other sitcom moms, from Mrs. Cunningham to Mrs. Cleaver to Jill Taylor and Claire Dunphy. Glen manages to connect Julia Sugarbaker and Tyler Perry (just go with it), and Trey figures out who the real "scoldy wife" on Modern Family is.

We then turn to the part of comics we've focused on less over the show's history: comic strips. We talk about Peanuts, The Far Side, Calvin & Hobbes, Doonesbury, Foxtrot, Cathy, Zippy, Ziggy, Boondocks ... well, the list really does go on and on. We talk about this one, and this one, and Stephen mentions a stunner from the days after September 11, 2001, which you can see here.

Naturally, we end with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is predictably happy about a project coming out of NPR Music. Trey is happy about a story where he is in Paris and you're not, boooooo. Glen is happy about a B-movie that hit the spot for him. And if you follow me on Twitter, you know that I had to talk about the best movie ever in the history of terrible made-for-TV silliness, and I do.

