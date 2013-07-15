Morning Shots: The Does Your Garden Make You Think Of Carrion? Edition

In London, they're breathlessly anticipating a royal bundle of joy. Here in the capital of the former colonies, we await the blooming of a gigantic flower that smells like rotting meat. Because that's how we do. [ The Washington Post]

There's been plenty said about Cory Monteith, and doubtless there will be more. This remembrance is graceful and kind. [ The Huffington Post]

Patton Oswalt is regretting this right about now. [ Vulture]

If you enjoy good TV and good writing, there is a good chance you will enjoy this bit of Emmy handicapping from Mark Blankenship and Joe Reid, two reliable Friends of Monkey See. "No piece of scenery was safe," says Joe of one of his picks. [ Previously.TV]

Speaking of people we admire: Scott Tobias, formerly of The AV Club, kicks off a new feature over at his new perch, The Dissolve. "Movie of the Week" is designed to be a recurring weekly conversation — essay, then discussion, then maybe more — about a selected film. How it's aged, who it's influenced, that sort of thing. This week's inaugural topic: Repo Man, a film I'd forgotten Emilio Estevez was ever young enough to have made. [ The Dissolve]

