Cook Your Cupboard Korean-American Style

Korean-American chef Edward Lee gives suggestions for how to use canned olives and noodles — ingredients that have eluded David Hobson of Frisco, Texas. Hobson submitted his dilemma to Cook Your Cupboard. Lee wouldn't touch Hobson's third find, canned mackerels, but he does give a tip on how to use Korean spices.

/ Courtesy of Dan Dry On his website, chef Edward Lee <a href="http://chefedwardlee.com/bio/">is described</a> as "one part Southern soul, one part Asian spice, and one part New York attitude."

The Food: Olives

Hobson once bought a can of chopped olives, he says, thinking he might someday incorporate them into a dish — to no avail.

The Fix: Dip!

Lee suggests making a dip by pairing the olives with ricotta cheese.

Pulse the olives and the ricotta in a blender and add some other herbs — like dill, parsley or chives — or add roasted red peppers until you get a chunky, textured dip.

If it needs a little bit more salt, just add some of the juice that came with the olives and pulse again until it's well-mixed.

Serve it with Melba toast, crostini or vegetables.

The Food: Mystery Noodles

Hobson seems to have no idea where they came from — nor where they should go.

The Fix: A Dish Best Served Cold

Make a refreshing summer entree by soaking the noodles in cold water first, then blanching until soft.

Then put them back into ice water and serve cold.

Rachel Rottersman / Cook Your Cupboard Korean spice blends bought to make <a href="http://momofuku.com/new-york/ssam-bar/bo-ssam/">Momofuku's bo ssam</a> roast pork.

You can always make a pad thai sauce by mixing peanut butter, coconut milk, spices and fish sauce together and adding the mix to the noodles.

The Food: Fried Mackerels

The Fix:Actually, Lee passed on this one, but did have some ideas for another submission: some surplus Korean spices posted by Rachel Rottersman.

Bonus Tips: Spice Things Up

Korean spice blends can also be used in dips or seasoning for meat.

Roasted-hot-pepper paste can be mixed with any sort of vinegar at a 2-to-1 ratio — with a bit of lemon juice, sugar and sesame oil — to make a fantastic sauce for hamburgers, noodles and anything else.

Seasoned soybean paste is similar to the Japanese miso, Lee explains.

He recommends miso-smothered chicken: Pan-fry some chicken, mix in a big, thick spoonful of soy bean paste, some chicken stock and butter until it smoothes out to a gravy consistency.

