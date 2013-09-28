The New And The Next: A Haitian Star, Bilingual Speed Dating

The online magazine Ozy talks about people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins us regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.

This week, he tells NPR's Arun Rath about a rising star in human rights law, a rags-to-riches tale of a whacky impersonator and trend to look out for in the dating world.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.