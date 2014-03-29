© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

From Love To Murder To UFOs, A Dark 'Serenade' To Kansas

By Frank Morris
Published March 29, 2014 at 8:00 AM EDT
Chuck Mead's new album, <em>Free State Serenade</em>, is all about his home state of Kansas.
"Nashville is where you go to make country music," Chuck Mead says. "There's a certain song vibration down here. There's a whole songwriting culture and playing culture that really doesn't exist outside of New York, or Los Angeles or Chicago."

Mead arrived in Nashville 20 years ago and fit right in: He co-founded the Grammy-nominated alt-country group BR549, and has made his name as a singer, songwriter and musician in his own right. His latest album, however, is all about his home state of Kansas. It's called Free State Serenade, and it includes true stories of love, murder, and — Mead swears — UFOs on the high plains, from a perspective the artist could never have captured had he stayed home. He calls the music "Kansas noir." Hear the full story at the audio link.

Frank Morris
Frank Morris has supervised the reporters in KCUR's newsroom since 1999. In addition to his managerial duties, Morris files regularly with National Public Radio. He’s covered everything from tornadoes to tax law for the network, in stories spanning eight states. His work has won dozens of awards, including four national Public Radio News Directors awards (PRNDIs) and several regional Edward R. Murrow awards. In 2012 he was honored to be named "Journalist of the Year" by the Heart of America Press Club.
