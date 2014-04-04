Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Captain America' And The Pitiless March Of Time Listen • 46:03

On this week's show, Matt Thompson sits in as we talk about Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Were we overwhelmed? Underwhelmed? Merely whelmed? How hard can I get myself thinking about the shots out the window of the Triskelion? (The answer to that last one is: entirely too hard, I know.) For more about the windows, the postcard views and more, don't miss my review from earlier this week.

Then, as we mark the end of the web site Television Without Pity, we take the opportunity not only to note what it meant to us specifically, but also what the impermanence of many things we love on the internet means in general. As it turns out, the archives that were originally slated to be taken offline will remain up for the time being, which we didn't know when we originally taped the segment, but which wouldn't necessarily have changed what we had to say. The fact remains that those electronic 1s and 0s are only online as long as people decide to keep them there, and Stephen's distrust of cloud storage still must be reckoned with.

And we forgot, goofily, to mention that a lot of former TWoP talent is now located at Previously.TV, so make sure you've paid a visit over there.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy — as we all are — about the radio debut of our pal Margaret H. Willison, the "proto-librarian," who came to Weekend All Things Considered to suggest three picture books that won't put parents to sleep. Margaret is the future! He's also happy about a new Patton Oswalt project and some major, serious news regarding O-Town.

Matt is happy about a game that might remind you of (but came before) another game, and that's about all we can really say about pushing numbers around.

Glen is happy — in a bittersweet sort of way — about how good Fox's Enlisted is, and how bummed we are that it's currently off the schedule. It's well worth visiting on demand or on Hulu, though, and it's worth being happy even if it's not forever. He's happy about several other things as well — Cosmos! An unexpected Real Housewives cameo!

And I am happy about an epic, 15-part series that you can now see on Netflix and elsewhere, which will make you have interesting thoughts about movies, almost guaranteed.

