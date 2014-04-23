13 Jazz Artists Awarded Over $1.7 Million

Yesterday, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation announced the recipients of its 2014 Performing Artist Awards, including 13 jazz and improvising musicians, who will receive at least $1.7 million in unrestricted grants in total.

The awards were given in two tiers. Six jazz musicians were given Doris Duke Artist Awards, worth an unrestricted grant of $225,000 over a 3-5 year period, with the potential to earn an additional $50,000. They include alto saxophonist Oliver Lake, alto saxophonist Steve Lehman, multiple woodwind player Roscoe Mitchell, harpist Zeena Parkins, pianist Craig Taborn and pianist Randy Weston.

Seven jazz musicians were given Doris Duke Impact Awards, worth an unrestricted grant of $60,000 over 2-3 years plus the potential of an extra $20,000. They include pianist Muhal Richard Abrams, trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire, alto saxophonist Steve Coleman, guitarist Ben Monder, pianist Aruán Ortiz, alto saxophonist Matana Roberts and vocalist Jen Shyu.

All Doris Duke Artist Award winners have won at least three designated national grants or fellowships over the past 10 years, including one which was funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Artist Awards are given to what the organization calls "generative" artists — those who often create new works — and as such, highly favoring jazz performers who are also noted composers.

By comparison, the recipients of Doris Duke Impact Awards were nominated by previous winners of Doris Duke Artist Awards. They may be either "generative" or "interpretive" artists, meaning that musicians who are not necessarily known as composers may receive the prize.

For more information, visit the Doris Duke Performing Arts Awards .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.