What Happens To Our Brain When We're In Love?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode How We Love.

About Helen Fisher's TEDTalk

Why do we crave love so much, even to the point that we would die for it? To learn more about our physical need for romantic love, Helen Fisher took MRIs of people in love — and people who had just been dumped.

About Helen Fisher



Anthropologist Helen Fisher studies gender differences and the evolution of human emotions. She's best known as an expert on romantic love, and is the author of the books Anatomy of Love and Why We Love. Fischer is a research professor and member of the Center for Human Evolution Studies in the Department of Anthropology at Rutgers University. She's also the chief scientific adviser to the online dating site Chemistry.com, a division of Match.com.

