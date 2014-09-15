Book News: Agent Denies That Oscar Pistorius Is Writing A Memoir
Updated at 9:45 a.m. ET.
The daily lowdown on books, publishing, and the occasional author behaving badly.
Oscar Pistorius' manager, Peet van Zyl, is walking back suggestions that Pistorius was planning to write a memoir about his shooting death of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. In an earlier version of this post, we quoted statements van Zyl made to The Observer: "He will write his own book. We've discussed it. We've talked about ideas and concepts. I'm not going to go into details now." Now, van Zyl says the quote was taken out of context and that he was speaking hypothetically. He told The Independent, "During the interview, I was asked about the various books (about the death of Ms Steenkamp) that are in the works. All I said was 'If and when Oscar decides to write a memoir, that's the only book that will matter.' " Acquitted of murdering Steenkamp, but convicted of culpable homicide, the double amputee track star is set to be sentenced next month.
The anti-Amazon group Authors United has appealed directly to Amazon's board, asking it to end the online retailer's months-long dispute with publisher Hachette Book Group, The New York Times reports. In a letter quoted in the Times,which the group posted online Monday, Authors United wrote, "Efforts to impede or block the sale of books have a long and ugly history. Do you, personally, want to be associated with this?" Amazon has been removing preorder buttons and delaying shipments of Hachette titles in order to put pressure on the publisher in negotiations over e-book pricing.
Notable Books Coming Out This Week:
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.