Not My Job: Actor Jeff Goldblum Plays A Game Called 'Your Fly Is Open'

We're recording our show in Pittsburgh this week — that's where Jeff Goldblum grew up and got his start as a performer playing piano in local clubs. He went on to become an actor in Hollywood, starring in Jurassic Park, Independence Day, Law & Order ...and a 1986 movie called The Fly.

We've invited Goldblum to play a game called "Your fly is open." Three questions about zippers.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.