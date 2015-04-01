Colorado Lawmakers Don't Want Marijuana Going To People On Welfare

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Colorado legalized marijuana, but lawmakers don't want it going to people on welfare. Lawmakers have sent the governor a bill that would prevent people from using welfare debit cards at marijuana dispensaries. But some people cannot be stopped. Pot is not legal in Indiana, but the state last week passed a law making it harder for the government to meddle with religious freedom. Shortly afterward, a man successfully registered the First Church of Cannabis. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.