NPR Arts & Life

Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Key And Peele' And Crowds Of Critters

By Linda Holmes
Published July 10, 2015 at 10:16 AM EDT
A drawing of two clinking martini glasses.

This week's show features our great friend Gene Demby of NPR's Code Switch and opens with a discussion of Key & Peele, the Comedy Central sketch show that's just come back for its fifth season. We look at some of what's to come in the early part of season five, as well as what we like best about what the duo has already done.

Our other segment was inspired by the opening this week of Minions, starring the little yellow critters who first showed up in Despicable Me. We talk about the rise of the army of little gremlins/Smurfs/Ewoks, and about when those little guys can and cannot support spin-offs all their own. (Our own Glen Weldon has Ewok opinions, which may not surprise you a whole lot.)

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about his editing playlist, and he's got an album to recommend. In addition to playing the game he talked about last week, Glen is all happy about a new Netflix documentary that casts new light on some of his brunch listening. Gene is happy about a podcast that I wholeheartedly join him in recommending, as well as about two sports documentaries you might want to check out. And I am happy about the big sports story of last week as well as about perhaps the greatest sports-adjacent television drama ever. Not big news, but hey, sometimes you're just happy about the things that last.

Find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter: the show, me, Stephen, Glen, Gene, producer Jessica, and pal and producer emeritus Mike.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
