Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Key And Peele' And Crowds Of Critters

This week's show features our great friend Gene Demby of NPR's Code Switch and opens with a discussion of Key & Peele, the Comedy Central sketch show that's just come back for its fifth season. We look at some of what's to come in the early part of season five, as well as what we like best about what the duo has already done.

Our other segment was inspired by the opening this week of Minions, starring the little yellow critters who first showed up in Despicable Me. We talk about the rise of the army of little gremlins/Smurfs/Ewoks, and about when those little guys can and cannot support spin-offs all their own. (Our own Glen Weldon has Ewok opinions, which may not surprise you a whole lot.)

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about his editing playlist, and he's got an album to recommend. In addition to playing the game he talked about last week, Glen is all happy about a new Netflix documentary that casts new light on some of his brunch listening. Gene is happy about a podcast that I wholeheartedly join him in recommending, as well as about two sports documentaries you might want to check out. And I am happy about the big sports story of last week as well as about perhaps the greatest sports-adjacent television drama ever. Not big news, but hey, sometimes you're just happy about the things that last.

