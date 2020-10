We put the "fun" in "funding credits" in this game where we tweak NPR's classic on-air acknowledgements. Support for NPR comes from NPR member stations and this cyborg-playing actor who promises, "I'll be back." This is N-P-Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Heard in Lulu Miller & Alix Spiegel: I Second That Emotion

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.