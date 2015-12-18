How Does The Journey Change The Hero?

Part 6 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Hero's Journey.

About Dame Ellen MacArthur's TED Talk

After completing her harrowing solo sail around the world, Dame Ellen MacArthur describes how that journey transformed her.

About Dame Ellen MacArthur

Setting off in 2004, Dame Ellen MacArthur sailed 26,000 miles in 71 days, 14 hours, 18 minutes and 33 seconds — becoming the fastest person to single-handedly circumnavigate the globe. She was made a dame by the queen in 2005.

During her record-breaking solo sail, Dame Ellen came to a realization: our survival as a species depends on our reliance on a finite supply of resources.

In 2010, she launched the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which works with government and business to transition from a largely wasteful linear economy to a regenerative circular economy.

She also runs the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, which uses sailing to build confidence for kids following cancer treatment.

