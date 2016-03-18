Ed Yong: Can We Fall Prey To Hidden Parasites?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Hidden

About Ed Yong's TED talk

Science writer Ed Yong delves into the hidden world of parasites. He describes how parasites, once inside a host's body, become masters in the craft of manipulation.

About Ed Yong

Ed Yong is an award-winning science writer who reports for The Atlantic. In his blog " Not Exactly Rocket Science," hosted by National Geographic, he tackles a wide range of bizarre and amusing topics.

He has a master's degree in natural sciences from University of Cambridge and a doctorate degree in biochemistry from University College London.

His forthcoming book, I Contain Multitudes, is about how microbes influence the lives of every animal, from humans to squids to wasps.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.