People ask Google a lot of weird questions. And when you start typing those questions, you might notice that you get a lot of weird autocomplete suggestions. We give contestants the beginning of a question, and three possible options for how Google chose to autocomplete it for us. One choice is real, the other two were made up.

Heard on Gillian Jacobs And Kate Micucci: Your Brain Is Not Enough

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.