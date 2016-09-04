It's 'Bey Day': Beyoncé Turns 35

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Here on WEEKEND EDITION Sunday, we always like to celebrate. So we're particularly glad you're with us this holiday weekend.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FREEDOM")

BEYONCE: (Singing) May the last one burn into flames.

MARTIN: Nope - not talking about Labor Day.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FREEDOM")

BEYONCE: (Singing) Freedom, freedom, I can't move. Freedom, cut me loose.

MARTIN: Today is the queen's birthday. Queen Bey, Beyonce Knowles, is turning 35.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FREEDOM")

BEYONCE: (Singing) I break chains all by myself - won't let my freedom rot in hell. Hey, I'm going to keep running 'cause a winner don't quit on themselves.

MARTIN: Bey Day, as it's known, is an unofficial holiday for the BeyHive, her legions of fans. Some clubs celebrated last night with themed drinks, an all-Beyonce playlist and "Lemonade" on the monitors. Last year, fans started a White House petition to declare September 4 a national holiday.

It didn't quite meet the requirements, but you can still find it online. The petition suggests fans can celebrate in many ways, including, quote, "reminding those around them that they woke up like this."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FREEDOM")

BEYONCE: (Singing) I'm going to riot, I'm going to riot through your borders. Call me bulletproof.

MARTIN: I know I did.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FREEDOM")

BEYONCE: (Singing) Lord, forgive me. I've been running, running blind in truth. I'm going to wade. I'm a wave through your shallow love. Tell the deep I'm new. I'm telling these tears, go and fall away, fall away. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.