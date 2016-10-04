Charles Bradley Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer

Soul singer Charles Bradley is battling stomach cancer and has canceled several tour dates, according to a statement posted on his official Facebook page Tuesday.

The 67-year-old singer issued a statement saying he's determined to come back stronger:

"I'm getting the best medical care and we are all extremely optimistic. I will fight through this like I've fought through the many other obstacles in my life.

My upcoming tour dates will be postponed so I can concentrate on healing.

Thank you all for understanding. Music is how I share my love with the world, and the love that my fans have given back brings me so much joy. I look forward to seeing your gorgeous faces soon, and to continue to share my love through music."

Bradley and his band, The Extraordinaires, have toured throughout 2016, including a stop at NPR Music's SXSW Showcase in March, but canceled a number of recent performance dates.

The singer released his powerful third album, Changes, earlier this year via the retro-soul label Daptone Records. His labelmate on Daptone, Sharon Jones, is also suffering from cancer, which she opened up about with Fresh Air earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.