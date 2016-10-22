Not My Job: We Ask The Choreographer Of 'The Lion King' About Lying Kings

When choreographer Garth Fagan was growing up in Jamaica, he dreamed of a far-off place where he could pursue his art and teach dance to others. And he found that paradise in Rochester, N.Y., where he founded the Garth Fagan Dance company.

Fagan choreographed The Lion King on Broadway, so we've decided to quiz him on lying kings — three questions about really deceitful people.

