Yusuf / Cat Stevens Lovingly Remakes His Very First Song For Third Man Records

The first song the artist Cat Stevens released back in 1966 was titled, "I Love My Dog." He'd be the first to admit that it's a strange title, and subject, for someone nicknamed Cat. Now, 50 years later Yusuf / Cat Stevens has done a unique remake of this song; a direct-to-acetate recording at Jack White's renowned Third Man Records Blue Room. The single will also include Cat Stevens second U.K. release and first real hit, "Matthew and Son."

The session came about when Jack White was asked to join Yusuf / Cat Stevens at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville this past September. The day before that performance — Jack joined him on stage for "Where Do The Children Play?" — Third Man asked Yusuf / Cat Stevens if he'd like go down the road to the Blue Room and do something special.

With Third Man's 1955 Scully lathe disc cutting machine fired up, he brought some members of his touring group into the studio and the result is the lovingly sweet remake of his very first, albeit minor, U.K. hit.

The two vinyl-only songs will be released on 7" on November 25.

