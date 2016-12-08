© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Watch Jack White Perform 'The Rose With The Broken Neck'

By Stephen Thompson
Published December 8, 2016 at 4:47 PM EST

Earlier this year, Jack White released the self-explanatorily titled Jack White Acoustic Recordings: 1998-2016, which highlighted the White Stripes star's unplugged side. On Tuesday, it even scored him a Grammy nomination, to go with the two he received for his work on Beyoncé's Lemonade.

So it only makes sense that White would continue to unveil acoustic performances. Here, with the help of a slimmed-down band — mandolinist Lillie Mae, fiddler Fats Kaplin and upright bassist Dominic Davis — White introduces a live acoustic version of "The Rose With The Broken Neck," a song he sang (and co-wrote) for Danger Mouse and Daniele Luppi's 2011 album Rome.

The gorgeous black-and-white footage was shot in April 2015 at the Pink Garter Theatre in Jackson, Wyo.

NPR Arts & Life
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
