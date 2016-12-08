Watch Jack White Perform 'The Rose With The Broken Neck'

Earlier this year, Jack White released the self-explanatorily titled Jack White Acoustic Recordings: 1998-2016, which highlighted the White Stripes star's unplugged side. On Tuesday, it even scored him a Grammy nomination, to go with the two he received for his work on Beyoncé's Lemonade.

So it only makes sense that White would continue to unveil acoustic performances. Here, with the help of a slimmed-down band — mandolinist Lillie Mae, fiddler Fats Kaplin and upright bassist Dominic Davis — White introduces a live acoustic version of "The Rose With The Broken Neck," a song he sang (and co-wrote) for Danger Mouse and Daniele Luppi's 2011 album Rome.

The gorgeous black-and-white footage was shot in April 2015 at the Pink Garter Theatre in Jackson, Wyo.

