We're turning sweet endings into bitter beginnings! In this game, the comic becomes tragic when we describe movie plots in reverse. For example, if we said, "A young boy becomes distant from his father and decides to spend all his time with interlocking bricks," the answer would be "The Lego Movie."

Heard on Zazie Beetz: Atlanta In Brooklyn

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.