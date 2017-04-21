© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Listen: The War On Drugs Shares New 11-Minute Song For Record Store Day

By Robin Hilton
Published April 21, 2017 at 9:55 AM EDT

The War On Drugs is sharing its first new music since 2014's well-regarded Lost In The Dream. Clocking in at more than 11-minutes, "Thinking Of A Place" is both epic and wistful, with moody reflections and memories of a time gone by. And what do you know — it also includes some extended guitar shredding.

"Thinking Of A Place" will be a 45 RPM 12" release for Record Store Day this Saturday, April 22.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
