The Knife Is Not Good At Knives, According To Two New Videos

When a band says it's over, we've gotten to the point where there's a good chance that's not necessarily a lie, but... it's basically a lie. Every band reunites, even the ones you never knew existed.

But when The Knife said it would split after 2013's Shaking The Habitual and the following year's tour, it was a reasonably believable, if heartbreaking, announcement. The radical trickster electronic music duo — consisting of siblings Karin Dreijer Andersson and Olof Dreijer — made a point of making challenging statements, then moving forward.

So what, may we ask while hyperventilating, the heck are these videos that just showed up on The Knife's Facebook page?

Here's a weird cooking class, featuring the duo's old crow masks, a cucumber pie, some truly terrible knife skills and the Shaking The Habitual track, "Networking." (Seriously, though, do not knife like The Knife.)

And then someone cutting into a cherry-shaped gummy.

Your guess is as good as ours, but a request for more information was politely declined by their label's publicist. I'm reminded of NPR's interview from 2014, when Ann Powers asked about striking a balance between drawing in listeners and keeping them at a distance, to which Karin Dreijer Andersson responded, "I think it's more of asking questions instead of delivering so many answers."

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

