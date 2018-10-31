Stream The Mac Miller Tribute Concert With Anderson .Paak, Chance The Rapper And More

This Halloween, a formidable lineup of hip-hop artists and John Mayer will pay tribute to rapper Mac Miller, who died on Sept. 7 at the age of 26. In spite of the rapper's association with his hometown of Pittsburgh, the event will be held at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, where Miller had been living prior to his death.

The concert is scheduled to feature performances from Anderson .Paak, Chance The Rapper, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign, SZA and, yes, John Mayer — among others yet to be announced. The concert will be live-streamed beginning at 6:30 p.m. PT (9:30 p.m. ET) this Wednesday. The concert is a fundraising effort for The Mac Miller Circles Fund, which his family and the Pittsburgh Foundation posthumously established in the artist's name. Its mission statement is to "provide programming, resources and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building."

Earlier this month, Miller's family issued a widely circulated statement calling out unofficial events being held in Miller's name, writing that while "the intent of further celebrating Malcolm's life through these various efforts is appreciated, it is important that it be known to paying fans which of these are official or not."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.