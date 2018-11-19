© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Exclusive: 'Friday Black,' 'There There' And More Longlisted For Aspen Words Prize

By Petra Mayer
Published November 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST
<em></em>The Aspen Words literary prize is given to works of fiction that address contemporary issues.
The Aspen Institute has announced this year's nominees for its annual prize — 16 titles (including several short story collections and quite a few debut authors) that, in the Institute's words, address "a vital contemporary issue."

The topics these books cover may seem familiar if you follow the news, Aspen Words executive director Adrienne Brodeur said in a statement. "Gun violence, immigration, police brutality, Native American culture — but fiction allows us to examine these issues with more compassion." Brodeur says she hopes the list will get these books into readers' hands, "while also sparking meaningful dialogue around some of our greatest challenges today."

Last year's inaugural prize went to Mohsin Hamid, for Exit West, his powerful novel about migration, refugees, love and loss.

The Institute has partnered with NPR to announce this year's list, as well as the finalists in February. Five judges — including National Book Award nominee Dorothy Allison and Whiting Award winner Samrat Upadhyay — will pick the finalists and the winner of the $35,000 prize, which will be revealed in April at a ceremony in New York City.

You can find the nominees here — or simply scroll down for the list, with links to our coverage.

Friday Black
Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

The Boat People
Sharon Bala

A Lucky Man: Stories
Jamel Brinkley

America is Not the Heart
Elaine Castillo

Brother
David Chariandy

Gun Love
Jennifer Clement

Freshwater
Akwaeke Emezi

Small Country
Gaël Faye

Where the Dead Sit Talking
Brandon Hobson

An American Marriage
Tayari Jones

The Incendiaries
R.O. Kwon

Severance
Ling Ma

Bring Out the Dog: Stories
Will Mackin

There There
Tommy Orange

If You See Me, Don't Say Hi: Stories
Neel Patel

Heads of the Colored People
Nafissa Thompson-Spires

NPR Arts & Life
Petra Mayer
Petra Mayer (she/her) is an editor (and the resident nerd) at NPR Books, focusing on fiction, and particularly genre fiction. She brings to the job passion, speed-reading skills, and a truly impressive collection of Doctor Whodoodads. You can also hear her on the air and on the occasional episode of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
See stories by Petra Mayer