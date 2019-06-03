Jack Antonoff Visits 'Sesame Street,' Loves Trash

It's Sesame Street's 50th anniversary, which is giving the long-running children's TV show countless extra opportunities to interact with the pop-culture world at large. For example, the gang — Big Bird, Grover, Elmo and many others — recently visited a small desk you may have heard of, for a concert you'll no doubt love just as soon as a certain public media organization is able to share it with you.

But first, you can watch Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff join Oscar the Grouch for an epic, garbage-strewn rendition of "I Love Trash," in which the two frolic in filth en route to the one of the greatest exclamations the world has ever known: "Scram!"

