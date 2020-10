On Nov. 27, 1969, a goofy sketch featuring Jim Henson's Muppets singing a very catchy song appeared on Sesame Street.Writer and CBC radio producer Jennifer Van Evra looked into the surprising history of Mahna Mahna, and traced it all the way back to a sexy Italian film. Read her article: 'Mahna Mahna at 50: Fascinating Facts About the Unforgettable Muppets Song.'

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.