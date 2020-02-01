© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Not My Job: We Quiz Actor, Filmmaker Isabella Rossellini On Taco Bell(a)

Published February 1, 2020 at 8:44 AM EST

Normally we might invite a famous actor onto our show to answer far-out questions about animal behavior or something ... but the problem is, Isabella Rossellini knows all that stuff. Rossellini has a masters in animal behavior, she created Green Porno,a series of short films about animal sex, and she has a one-woman, one-dog show called Link Link Circus. So, instead we'll quiz Isabella on Taco Bell(a) — three questions about the fast food franchise.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life