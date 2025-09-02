© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City Council committee hears plans for redevelopment of historic Excelsior Club

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 2, 2025 at 3:58 PM EDT
Developer’s rendering of the reimagined Excelsior Club on Beatties Ford Road.
Crosland Southeast/Kennedy Property & Development
/
City of Charlotte
Developer’s rendering of the reimagined Excelsior Club on Beatties Ford Road.

Congress has cut federal funding for public media — an $800,000 loss for WFAE. We count on readers like you to protect our nonprofit newsroom. Become a monthly member and sustain local journalism.

Charlotte City Council’s Jobs and Economic Development Committee heard new plans Tuesday for how to redevelop a historic west Charlotte club.

The Excelsior Club on Beatties Ford Road has sat empty since closing in 2016 and fell into disrepair. The building, a home converted into a club in 1944, was once a popular gathering spot for African Americans in Charlotte.

Kennedy Property and Development/ Crosland Southeast
/
City of Charlotte
Developer’s rendering of the reimagined Excelsior Club on Beatties Ford Road.

Several previous attempts to redevelop the property have fallen through. The latest effort is led by Shawn Kennedy of Kennedy Property & Development and Tim Sittema of Crosland Southeast. The proposed redevelopment is expected to cost $7.8 million, with the group requesting $1.5 million each from the city and Mecklenburg County.

Under the current business plan, phase one calls for rezoning and recombining parcels by the second quarter of 2026. Council Member Malcolm Graham said council action will determine how quickly the plan moves forward.

"As soon as we can say yes or no, I think that would help us expedite the business plan, obviously work as much as we can with zoning on the zoning if we said yes, so there's some work that we have to do and I'm encouraging staff to work as fast as possible with premium gas," Graham said.

The development group’s plan is to create a modern juke joint, featuring food, live performances, community gathering space, and a business that offers second-chance hiring for people facing barriers to employment.

Next steps include bringing the proposal to the full City Council for a vote in October.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

No matter what happens in Congress, WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
Tags
Business Charlotte City CouncilCorridors of Opportunity
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.