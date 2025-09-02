City Council committee hears plans for redevelopment of historic Excelsior Club

Congress has cut federal funding for public media — an $800,000 loss for WFAE. We count on readers like you to protect our nonprofit newsroom. Become a monthly member and sustain local journalism.

Charlotte City Council’s Jobs and Economic Development Committee heard new plans Tuesday for how to redevelop a historic west Charlotte club.

The Excelsior Club on Beatties Ford Road has sat empty since closing in 2016 and fell into disrepair. The building, a home converted into a club in 1944, was once a popular gathering spot for African Americans in Charlotte.

Kennedy Property and Development/ Crosland Southeast / City of Charlotte Developer’s rendering of the reimagined Excelsior Club on Beatties Ford Road.

Several previous attempts to redevelop the property have fallen through. The latest effort is led by Shawn Kennedy of Kennedy Property & Development and Tim Sittema of Crosland Southeast. The proposed redevelopment is expected to cost $7.8 million, with the group requesting $1.5 million each from the city and Mecklenburg County.

Under the current business plan, phase one calls for rezoning and recombining parcels by the second quarter of 2026. Council Member Malcolm Graham said council action will determine how quickly the plan moves forward.

"As soon as we can say yes or no, I think that would help us expedite the business plan, obviously work as much as we can with zoning on the zoning if we said yes, so there's some work that we have to do and I'm encouraging staff to work as fast as possible with premium gas," Graham said.

The development group’s plan is to create a modern juke joint, featuring food, live performances, community gathering space, and a business that offers second-chance hiring for people facing barriers to employment.

Next steps include bringing the proposal to the full City Council for a vote in October.