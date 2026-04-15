Rise, near extinction and recovery of the American bison on display in new Smithsonian exhibit
To mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, we’re cataloging 25 objects that define the country’s history.
The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History has a new exhibit tracing the rise, near extinction and recovery of the bison.
Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with museum director Kirk Johnson about a prehistoric skull at the centerpiece of the story and why it’s important for American history.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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